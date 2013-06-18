ONU pede “investigação independente” sobre uso da força pela polícia nos protestos no Brasil

RIO DE JANEIRO – A ONU pede a abertura de “investigações independentes e imparciais” para determinar os responsáveis pelo uso exagerado da força pela polícia durante as manifestações no Brasil e apela ao governo que atue com cautela ao lidar com a demanda da população. Em um comunicado emitido hoje em Genebra, o Alto Comissariado de Direitos Humanos das Nações Unidas alertou que a onda de protestos é a maior no País em mais de 20 anos e apela ao governo para que garanta o direito a manifestar de forma pacífica.

“Pedimos ao governo brasileiro para tomar as medidas necessárias para garantir o direito de se manifestar pacificamente e para prevenir o uso desproporcional da força durante os protestos”, apontou Rupert Colville, porta-voz da ONU para Direitos Humanos.

Já aos manifestantes, a ONU pede que os protestos ocorram de forma pacífica e admite que a maioria deles tem seguido esse padrão. Mas também lança críticas aos grupos que tem passado à violência.

“Pedimos que todas as partes envolvidas se engajem em um diálogo aberto para encontrar soluções ao conflito e alternativas para lidar com as demandas sociais legítimas, além de prevenir mais violência”, apela a ONU.

Newsletter Manchetes Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.

Eis o comunicado:

We urge the Brazilian authorities to exercise restraint in dealing with spreading social protests in the country, and also call on demonstrators not to resort to acts of violence in pursuit of their demands. Overnight protests took place in several major Brazilian cities. Most were said to be peaceful but there were reported clashes between demonstrators and police in Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte.

We welcome the statement by Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff that peaceful demonstrations are legitimate, and also the agreement on Monday that Sao Paulo police would not use rubber bullets.

These protests, mainly over the rising cost of public transport and the expense of staging the 2014 World Cup and the Rio Olympics in 2016, began on 10 June and are the biggest seen in Brazil in more than 20 years.

With further protests planned, we are however concerned that the reported excessive use of police force in recent days should not be repeated.

We received reports of a number of injuries, arrests and detentions, including of journalists covering the events. Some civil society organizations have also denounced the arbitrary nature of some of these detentions.

We call on the Government of Brazil to take all necessary measures to guarantee the right to peaceful assembly and to prevent the disproportionate use of force during protests. We further call on authorities to conduct prompt, thorough, independent and impartial investigations into reported excessive force.

We urge all parties involved to engage in an open dialogue to find solutions to the conflict and alternatives to address legitimate social demands, as well as to prevent further violence.