Jamie Oliver pede a britânicos que não deixem Boris Johnson se tornar premiê

O famoso chefe de cozinha Jamie Oliver pediu aos britânicos para que evitem que Boris Johnson – ex-prefeito de Londres e líder do movimento que pedia a separação do Reino Unido da União Europeia (UE) – se torne o primeiro-ministro após o resultado do histórico referendo. Ele é o favorito para suceder David Cameron quando este deixar o cargo em outubro.

Contudo, segundo o jornal britânico The Guardian, em um post em sua conta no Instagram, Oliver – que votou pela permanência na UE – diz que enquanto ele tiver que viver com a decisão dos britânicos, ele não será capaz de ver o colega de Cameron recebendo as chaves do número 10 da Downing Street, residência oficial do primeiro-ministro.

Dentre as frases de sua publicação, Oliver disse que perdeu a fé para sempre no povo britânico e pediu que população deixe de ser ‘espectadora’.

Com o título “Um pensamento para o Reino Unido”, a mensagem foi postada na manhã desta segunda-feira, 27, no Instagram, e em poucas horas já tinha sido vista por mais de 150 mil pessoas.

Ainda assim, a habilidade de Oliver de frear Johnson é um pouco limitada, já que o primeiro-ministro será escolhido por membros do Parlamento e do Partido Conservador, e não pela população britânica.

Oliver já havia apontado seu desdém por Johnson quando anunciou que seu voto seria pela permanência no bloco europeu. Ele escreveu: “Eu simplesmente não tenho fé ou confiança nas pessoas que dirigem a campanha para ver claramente. A UE não é perfeita, mas acredito que somos mais fortes unidos”.