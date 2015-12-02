Príncipe Harry defende no Instagram a preservação dos animais

LONDRES - O príncipe Harry, neto da rainha Elizabeth II fez um apelo emocional no Instagram nesta quarta-feira, 2, sobre preservação animal durante viagem à África do Sul, segundo informações do site Mashable.

Fotografado ao lado de um elefante, ele compartilhou alguns pensamentos que teve durante visita ao Parque Nacional Kruger, onde ele conheceu pessoas que trabalham para proteger as espécies animais mais ameaçadas da África.

“Como é possível que 30 mil elefantes tenham sido abatidos somente no ano passado? Nenhum deles tinha nome, então não nos importamos? E para que? Suas presas?”, escreveu Harry em uma das imagens postadas na rede social.

“Ver carcaças de rinocerontes e elefantes espalhados pela África, sem seus chifres e presas, é um desperdício inútil de beleza.”

Em outro post, ele ajuda a alimentar um filhote de rinoceronte cuja mãe foi morta por caçadores. “O rinoceronte mais novo se chamava Don. Ele tinha apenas dois meses de idade quando foi encontrado no Parque Nacional Kruger”, escreve o príncipe.

Harry ainda compartilhou fotos de um projeto que remove os chifres dos rinocerontes como um esforço para deter os caçadores.

Uma proibição internacional de comércio de chifres de rinoceronte está em vigor desde 1977. Harry passou três meses de 2015 trabalhando em projetos de preservação animal na África do Sul.