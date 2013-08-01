Revelado discurso que rainha Elizabeth faria no caso de uma 3a Guerra Mundial

As últimas palavras que os britânicos teriam escutado de sua rainha antes de uma eventual Terceira Guerra Mundial acabam de ser reveladas hoje. Seguindo as regras de sigilo de documentos oficiais, o Arquivo Nacional Britânico acaba de publicar nesta manhã o discurso que estava preparado pelos assessores da rainha Elizabeth em 1983, caso o mundo entrasse em uma nova guerra, desta vez nuclear.

No texto, a rainha Elizabeth usaria palavras que seu pai, o rei Jorge VI, mencionou aos ingleses às vésperas da Segunda Guerra Mundial, evocando o que ela chama de um “corajoso país”. No texto, ela diria que o Reino Unido estaria prestes a passar pela “maior ameaça” de sua história.

Hoje, as palavras de Jorge VI ganharam fama mundial por conta do filme The King’s Speech. Mas, no Reino Unido, elas já faziam parte da memória coletiva.

“Agora, essa loucura da guerra está uma vez mais se espalhando pelo mundo e nosso corajoso país precisa se preparar de novo para sobreviver”, declararia a rainha, seguindo as mesmas palavras de seu pai, meio século mais cedo.

O discurso é apenas parte de um exercício militar que ganhou o nome de WINTEX-CIMEX 83, e que foi conduzido no primeiro trimestre de 1983. O cenário previa um ataque químico dos soviéticos, conduzindo a OTAN a responder com armas nucleares.

1983 foi um dos anos mais delicados da Guerra Fria. Nos EUA, o presidente Ronald Reagan insistia com seus planos de “Guerra nas Estrelas”, enquanto propunha instalar parte das armas nucleares americanas na Europa. Reagan chegou a classificar os soviéticos como “paranóicos” em um encontro com a primeira-ministra Margaret Thatcher. Moscou ainda derrubaria um avião civil da Coréia do Sul, matando 269 pessoas.

Eis o discurso completo que faria a rainha, em sua versão original:

When I spoke to you less than three months ago we were all enjoying the warmth and fellowship of a family Christmas.

Our thoughts were concentrated on the strong links that bind each generation to the ones that came before and those that will follow.

The horrors of war could not have seemed more remote as my family and I shared our Christmas joy with the growing family of the Commonwealth.

Now this madness of war is once more spreading through the world and our brave country must again prepare itself to survive against great odds.

I have never forgotten the sorrow and the pride I felt as my sister and I huddled around the nursery wireless set listening to my father’s inspiring words on that fateful day in 1939.

Not for a single moment did I imagine that this solemn and awful duty would one day fall to me.

We all know that the dangers facing us today are greater by far than at any time in our long history.

The enemy is not the soldier with his rifle nor even the airman prowling the skies above our cities and towns but the deadly power of abused technology.

But whatever terrors lie in wait for us all the qualities that have helped to keep our freedom intact twice already during this sad century will once more be our strength.

My husband and I share with families up and down the land the fear we feel for sons and daughters, husbands and brothers who have left our side to serve their country.

My beloved son Andrew is at this moment in action with his unit and we pray continually for his safety and for the safety of all servicemen and women at home and overseas.

It is this close bond of family life that must be our greatest defence against the unknown.

If families remain united and resolute, giving shelter to those living alone and unprotected, our country’s will to survive cannot be broken.

My message to you therefore is simple. Help those who cannot help themselves, give comfort to the lonely and the homeless and let your family become the focus of hope and life to those who need it.

As we strive together to fight off the new evil let us pray for our country and men of goodwill wherever they may be.

God Bless you all.