Paródia: Premiado Compositor Randy Newman sonha com presidente branco

Lúcia Guimarães
18 Setembro 2012 | 21h43
Randy Newman (Foto: Cortesia Nonseuch Records)
Ele já tratou de jecas (Rednecks) e baixinhos (Short People). Compôs canções para The Natural, Ragtime, Toy Story e Monsters, Inc. Coleciona 2 Oscars, 6 Grammys e dezenas de indicações, como um dos mais celebrados compositores do cinema americano.
Agora, Randy Newman resolveu apontar para o elefante na sala e cantar sobre a presença do racismo na eleição presidencial.
“I’m dreaming of a white President / Just like the ones we’ve always had” (“Estou sonhando com um presidente branco/ Como os que sempre tivemos”), canta Newman em “I’m Dreaming”. Parte da força do compositor vem das melodias doces que acompanham letras cheias de sarcasmo. A gravadora Nonesuch oferece a canção I’m Dreaming (referência a White Christmas, de Irving Berlin) grátis para download.
“I’m Dreaming”
George Washington was a white man
Adams and Jefferson too
Abe Lincoln was a white man, probably
And William McKinley the whitest of them all
Was shot down by an immigrant in Buffalo
And a star fell out of heaven
I’m dreaming of a white President
Just like the ones we’ve always had
A real live white man
Who knows the score
How to handle money or start a war
Wouldn’t even have to tell me what we were fighting for
He’d be the right man
If he were a
I’m dreaming of a white President
Someone whom we can understand
Someone who knows where we’re coming from
And that the law of the jungle is not the law of this land
In deepest darkest Africa nineteen three
A little boy says, “Daddy, I just discovered relativity.
A big eclipse is coming
And I’ll prove it. Wait and see!”
“You better eclipse yourself outta here, son
And find yourself a tree
There’s a lion in the front yard
And he knows he won’t catch me.”
How many little Albert Einsteins
Cut down in their prime?
How many little Ronald Reagans
Gobbled up before their time?
I don’t believe in evolution
But it does occur to me,
What if little William Howard Taft had to face a lion
Or God forbid, climb a tree?
Where would this country be?
I’m dreaming of a white President
Buh buh buh buh
‘Cause things have never been this bad
So he won’t run the hundred in ten seconds flat
So he won’t have a pretty jump shot
Or be an Olympic acrobat
So he won’t know much about global warming
Is that really where you’re at?
He won’t be the brightest, perhaps
But he’ll be the whitest
And I’ll vote for that
Whiter than this?
Yes
Whiter than this?
Yes
Whiter than this?
Yes
Whiter than this?
Oh yeah