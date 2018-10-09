Taylor Swift declara apoio a democratas e faz disparar registro de jovens eleitores

WASHINGTON – A primeira vez que a estrela pop Taylor Swift assumiu opiniões políticas publicamente – e manifestou apoio ao Partido Democrata – fez com que os registros online de eleitores disparassem, segundo o site Vote.org.

De acordo com a página não governamental que ajuda cidadãos dos Estados Unidos a realizar o registro para votar, foram 240 mil novas inscrições, boa parte delas enviadas por jovens. As eleições de meio de mandato ocorrem no dia 6 de novembro.

O aumento acontece após uma postagem de Taylor em seu Instagram na noite de domingo, 7. Na legenda da foto, a jovem endossou dois democratas de seu Estado natal, Tennessee, para Câmara e Senado, e ainda alertou as pessoas para que se registrassem. Por comparação, pelo site, foram 57 mil novos registros durante todo o mês de agosto e 190 mil em setembro.

Quase metade das inscrições dos últimos dias foram realizadas por pessoas entre 18 e 29 anos. O Vote.org disse que o crescimento foi provavelmente projetado pelo post da estrela, mas reconhece que não é possível medir o impacto direto.

Também na postagem para seus 112 milhões de seguidores, a cantora admitiu relutância em externar opiniões políticas no passado, mas afirmou que o cenário mundial a fez pensar de forma diferente. Ela também afirmou que não poderia apoiar a candidata republicana à Câmara e atual senadora Masha Blackburn.

“Seu histórico de votação no Congresso me aterroriza. Ela votou contra a igualdade salarial para as mulheres. Votou contra uma lei que tenta proteger as mulheres de violência doméstica, perseguição e estupro”, escreveu a cantora de 28 anos. Por conta disso, o presidente americano, Donald Trump, declarou que gostava “cerca de 25% menos” da música da cantora pop Taylor Swift, na segunda-feira, 8.

A posição de celebridades, no entanto, nem sempre servem para alavancar o número efetivo de votos. Em 2016, Hillary Clinton foi amplamente apoiada por atores, músicos e outros famosos. Em Ohio, Jay-Z e Beyoncé endossaram a democrata, na Pensilvânia foi Bruce Springsteen e na Flórida, Jennifer Lopez – nomes proeminentes no cenário pop local e mundial. Trump ganhou nesses três Estados. /Reuters e AFP