Casal morre em parque da Califórnia aparentemente tirando uma selfie

Redação Internacional
30 Outubro 2018 | 18h22
LOS ANGELES – Um casal indiano morreu ao cair em um abismo no Parque Yosemite, na Califórnia enquanto, supostamente, fazia uma selfie, informou um parente e meios de comunicação.
Vishnu Viswanath, de 29 anos, e Meenakshi Moorthy, de 30, morreram na semana passada ao caírem do Taft Point, um mirante popular no parque que não tem parapeito. Seus corpos foram recuperados na quinta-feira pelos guardas do parque.
O irmão de Viswanath disse à imprensa local na Índia que acredita que o casal estava fazendo uma selfie quando a tragédia aconteceu.
O casal, que morava nos Estados Unidos, era entusiasta de viagens e tinha um blog chamado Holidays and HappilyEverAfters no qual relatava as suas aventuras.
Visualizar esta foto no Instagram.
CHASING SUNSETS or CHASING LIKES ??? 😛 ... Sooo today on #socialmediabadasstribe we are talking about limits of #doitforthegram.😶Yeah sure it can be limitless but guys, we reaaaallly need to have boundaries(this is handy as life lessons too but we will revisit that later😉) A lot of us including yours truly is a fan of daredevilry attempts of standing at the edge of cliffs ⛰and skyscrapers🌆, but did you know that wind gusts can be FATAL??? ☠️ Is our life just worth one photo? ... When we squirm at another selfie attempt gone south 😱 from a skyscraper, let’s remember to save that in our core memory 🧠 and not the memory dump 🛢(I am still on the Inside Out 🎬 train y'all 😬) Same applies when we get our knickers in a twist and hog a spot till we get the perfect shot🙄 I know I know, I am guilty as charged for all of this 🤦♀️ and if I didn’t have Mr. Two Goody Shoes, Vishnu 🤭 with me, I am not even sure if I would have written this post. ... Let us all try to be responsible digital citizens and use our “numbers” to be transparent and honest, shall we?🤗 None of us is perfect and the more we accept it and share our flaws as much as our wins, we are one step closer to creating a sane social media without the scary brouhahas.💕✨ ... Still there?👀 Woohoo, a backflip is in order, or wait maybe a pizza? 🍕 What about a unicorn ice-cream 🦄 🍦 with some Disney-approved cotton candy 🍭🍬 and pixie dust infused sprinkles 🧚♀️ if…..IF you could tell me the one time you were effin’ proud of being candid and real AF in social media? 😎 ... PS - Not sponsored but sweatshirt is from @radearthsupply • • • #grandcanyonnps #northrim #instagramaz #visitarizona #travelarizona #shotzdelight #discovertheroad #usaroadtrip #visittheusa #outdoorsusa #exploretheusa #womenwhoexplore #iamtb #radparks #thediscoverer #gtgi #sheisnotlost #wearetravelgirls #hikemore #radgirlslife #travelreality #dreamscape @womenwhoexplore @visit_arizona @visittheusa @shotzdelight
Em uma publicação recente no Instagram, MoorThy publicou uma foto sua sentada na beira do Grand Canyon e refletiu sobre a “temerária” ação. “A nossa vida vale uma foto?”, escreveu.
As autoridades anunciaram que a investigação das mortes pode levar vários dias.
O casal caiu quase 245 metros do Taft Point até uma área com terreno íngreme, e os socorristas tiveram de usar um helicóptero para recuperar os corpos.
Cerca de 259 pessoas morreram em todo o mundo nos últimos anos enquanto faziam selfies, de acordo com um estudo publicado no início deste mês no Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care.
A maior parte das mortes aconteceu na Índia, onde foram reportados 159 casos deste tipo desde 2011, segundo a análise. / AFP