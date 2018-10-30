Casal morre em parque da Califórnia aparentemente tirando uma selfie

LOS ANGELES – Um casal indiano morreu ao cair em um abismo no Parque Yosemite, na Califórnia enquanto, supostamente, fazia uma selfie, informou um parente e meios de comunicação.

Vishnu Viswanath, de 29 anos, e Meenakshi Moorthy, de 30, morreram na semana passada ao caírem do Taft Point, um mirante popular no parque que não tem parapeito. Seus corpos foram recuperados na quinta-feira pelos guardas do parque.

O irmão de Viswanath disse à imprensa local na Índia que acredita que o casal estava fazendo uma selfie quando a tragédia aconteceu.

O casal, que morava nos Estados Unidos, era entusiasta de viagens e tinha um blog chamado Holidays and HappilyEverAfters no qual relatava as suas aventuras.

Em uma publicação recente no Instagram, MoorThy publicou uma foto sua sentada na beira do Grand Canyon e refletiu sobre a “temerária” ação. “A nossa vida vale uma foto?”, escreveu.

As autoridades anunciaram que a investigação das mortes pode levar vários dias.

O casal caiu quase 245 metros do Taft Point até uma área com terreno íngreme, e os socorristas tiveram de usar um helicóptero para recuperar os corpos.

Cerca de 259 pessoas morreram em todo o mundo nos últimos anos enquanto faziam selfies, de acordo com um estudo publicado no início deste mês no Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care.

A maior parte das mortes aconteceu na Índia, onde foram reportados 159 casos deste tipo desde 2011, segundo a análise. / AFP