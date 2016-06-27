Jamie Oliver pede a britânicos que não deixem Boris Johnson se tornar premiê

Redação Internacional
27 Junho 2016 | 10h00
O famoso chefe de cozinha Jamie Oliver pediu aos britânicos para que evitem que Boris Johnson – ex-prefeito de Londres e líder do movimento que pedia a separação do Reino Unido da União Europeia (UE) – se torne o primeiro-ministro após o resultado do histórico referendo. Ele é o favorito para suceder David Cameron quando este deixar o cargo em outubro.
Contudo, segundo o jornal britânico The Guardian, em um post em sua conta no Instagram, Oliver – que votou pela permanência na UE – diz que enquanto ele tiver que viver com a decisão dos britânicos, ele não será capaz de ver o colega de Cameron recebendo as chaves do número 10 da Downing Street, residência oficial do primeiro-ministro.
Dentre as frases de sua publicação, Oliver disse que perdeu a fé para sempre no povo britânico e pediu que população deixe de ser ‘espectadora’.
A thought for Great Britain... PLEASE READ.. For the last two years, I have been filming all over the world in places where people live the longest, healthiest, happiest and most productive lives studying there food and culture. And now I finish my journey on the beautiful island of Sardinia, where at the end of the day's filming, as the sun set - I looked back and saw the European flag. For me.. symbolic and very sad. But in life you don't always get what you want. So guys, whether you voted In or Out, we are where we are. But at some point soon we all need to come back together and make the best of what will be a very bumpy 5 years. This referendum has fractured Europe, divided families and split the country. The divorce of our European marriage will be very costly and provoke a bitterness towards us as a trusted country in the world...However I do believe in democracy and Britain has spoken. In my own way I will now roll up my sleeves and work harder than ever to make this work. But I BEG YOU ONE THING GREAT BRITAIN ???? Give me Boris fucking Johnson as our Prime Minister and I'm done. I'm out. My faith in us will be broken forever. So speak up people - let's stop being spectators! We can not let this happen- share the shit out of this !! #BuggerOffBoris Trust and building relationships with other country's is the only currency that really works. (Tune -- #TemperTrap)
Com o título “Um pensamento para o Reino Unido”, a mensagem foi postada na manhã desta segunda-feira, 27, no Instagram, e em poucas horas já tinha sido vista por mais de 150 mil pessoas.
Ainda assim, a habilidade de Oliver de frear Johnson é um pouco limitada, já que o primeiro-ministro será escolhido por membros do Parlamento e do Partido Conservador, e não pela população britânica.
Oliver já havia apontado seu desdém por Johnson quando anunciou que seu voto seria pela permanência no bloco europeu. Ele escreveu: “Eu simplesmente não tenho fé ou confiança nas pessoas que dirigem a campanha para ver claramente. A UE não é perfeita, mas acredito que somos mais fortes unidos”.