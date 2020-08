Polícia atira em homem negro em Wisconsin e estado americano tem noite de protestos

TRIGGER WARNING: Police Shooting Black Man in Kenosha, WI. He is getting into his vehicle and they shoot him several times in the back.

PLEASE RETWEET. I am only seeing this story on a local level because the news is current refusing to cover it.#BLM#JusticeForJacobBlake pic.twitter.com/oWpG2xDjcX — Jav (@Javannaaa) August 24, 2020