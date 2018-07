Turistas desaparecem após embarcações naufragarem na Tailândia

Carnage off the coast of Phuket - more at https://t.co/eFh0ktFSHd

Three marine accidents happened in Phuket big wave. The first incident reported this during an intense rain and wind storm that hit the Andaman Coast around 4pm this afternoon. Ten boats remain stranded on isla... pic.twitter.com/68fg3ZikqW — The Thaiger (@phuketgazette) 5 de julho de 2018