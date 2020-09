Após críticas, Trump pede a grupo de extrema direita que deixe a polícia 'fazer seu trabalho'

The most alarming moment in tonight’s debate: #DonaldTrump telling the #ProudBoys to “Stand down & stand by.”

As a result, Proud Boys leader Joe Biggs saw Trump's remarks as permission to "fuck up" the group's foes.

This should concern every decent, law abiding American deeply. pic.twitter.com/I1aYb7zxq6 — Tiya Sircar (@tiyasircar) September 30, 2020