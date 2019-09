Após furacão Dorian, tempestade Humberto chega neste sábado às Bahamas

I was deeply moved by my visit to a shelter for people displaced by #HurricaneDorian where I heard terrible stories from those who lost loved ones or have no place to go.

I was also touched by the dedication & compassion of the humanitarians helping them.https://t.co/4y2QBKZU1T pic.twitter.com/LYuvppqIfP — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 14, 2019