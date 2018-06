Crocodilo mata pastor durante batismo em lago da Etiópia

A crocodile has killed a Protestant pastor who was baptising followers near a lake in southern Ethiopia. Docho Eshete was conducting the ceremony for about 80 people on Sunday morning at Lake Abaya in Arba Minch town's Merkeb Tabya district. #HallelujahMag pic.twitter.com/0wSGJlsYpJ — #HallelujahMag (@HALLELUJAH_MAG) 5 de junho de 2018