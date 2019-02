Jornalistas são liberados após detenção de mais de duas horas no Palácio Miraflores

As of 7pm tonight the #MaduroRegime detained a U.S. journalist because they didn’t like his questions to the dictator & were firing tear gas & firearms across the border into #Colombia.

This is an arrogant regime that feels invulnerable & is now acting with total impunity. https://t.co/rf5aa7fUZP — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) 26 de fevereiro de 2019