Incêndio em edifício deixa ao menos 46 mortos em Taiwan

At least 46 people have died in a 13-story building fire in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

The cause remains unclear but firefighters noted the flames burned most intensely where a lot of clutter was piled, and eyewitnesses say they heard an explosion around 3am https://t.co/PYjqh1dkls pic.twitter.com/XNqnJqLmTX — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) October 14, 2021