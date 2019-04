Inundações deixam mortos e feridos no Irã

Unprecedented floods in #Iran continue to take lives. At least 70 people have died. Western provinces of Lorestan and Khuzestan were hit hard, dozens of villages and a few cities being evacuated, 22 villages are nearly under water, and 95 villages lost access to drinking water. pic.twitter.com/tRVFn2sNxC — Negar Mortazavi (@NegarMortazavi) April 6, 2019