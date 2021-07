Irã sinaliza que capacidade atômica do país aumentou

6 years ago today, #JCPOA resolved a UNSC Chapter VII issue without resorting to war.

Obama realized his "crippling sanctions" would not cripple Iran or its centrifuges. Trump ineptly thought "maximum pressure" would.

Never will.@POTUS should look closely at these figures pic.twitter.com/zKOTNB3Slj — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) July 14, 2021