Manifestantes fazem protesto contra aiatolá Khamenei após Irã admitir ter derrubado avião

After the Islamic Republic of Iran admitted that they shot down the plane, Iranians are back on the streets to protest against the regime.

The people on the streets chant: “Commander of all forces (Ayatollah Khamenei). Resign! Resign!"#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/kJRlmSnwDj — Darya Safai MP (@SafaiDarya) January 11, 2020