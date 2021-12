Memorial a Anne Frank é vandalizado com pichações nazistas nos EUA

@CityOfBoise this is the Greenbelt underpass near the Anne Frank memorial. I'm planning on showing up tomorrow at noon to paint over this hate. If any of my followers want to join me or contribute to the cause it's very much welcome. #Boise #FuckNazis pic.twitter.com/Nyd736z2jh — Kevin on Earth (@Walrus_Kasra) December 4, 2021