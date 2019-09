Ministro do Irã diz que EUA 'está envergonhado' porque armas americanas não evitaram ataque

US is in denial if it thinks that Yemeni victims of 4.5 yrs of the worst war crimes wouldn't do all to strike back.

Perhaps it's embarrassed that $100s of blns of its arms didn't intercept Yemeni fire.

But blaming Iran won't change that.

Ending the war=only solution for all. pic.twitter.com/w1qUkdfw6M — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) September 17, 2019