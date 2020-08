Nos 75 anos da bomba de Hiroshima, Irã diz que armas nucleares de EUA e Israel são ameaça

75 years ago today, the US gained the infamy of becoming the 1st and ONLY user of nuclear weapons. And against innocents.

Today, US & Israeli nukes threaten our region.

It's long overdue to end nuclear nightmare & the #MAD doctrine of Mutually Assured Destruction.#Hiroshima75 pic.twitter.com/DxrzVM29by — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) August 6, 2020