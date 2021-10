Oposicionista russo Alexei Navalni recebe prestigioso prêmio do Parlamento Europeu

Alexei @navalny is the winner of this year's #SakharovPrize. He has fought tirelessly against the corruption of Vladimir Putin's regime. This cost him his liberty and nearly his life. Today's prize recognises his immense bravery and we reiterate our call for his immediate release pic.twitter.com/Jox7I280kz — David Sassoli (@EP_President) October 20, 2021