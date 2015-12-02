Príncipe Harry defende no Instagram a preservação dos animais

O Estado de S. Paulo
02 Dezembro 2015 | 15h06
LONDRES - O príncipe Harry, neto da rainha Elizabeth II fez um apelo emocional no Instagram nesta quarta-feira, 2, sobre preservação animal durante viagem à África do Sul, segundo informações do site Mashable.
Fotografado ao lado de um elefante, ele compartilhou alguns pensamentos que teve durante visita ao Parque Nacional Kruger, onde ele conheceu pessoas que trabalham para proteger as espécies animais mais ameaçadas da África.
Prince Harry has released this personal photo taken during his summer visit to southern Africa. Here Prince Harry shares his story behind the photograph... "After a very long day in Kruger National Park, with five rhinos sent to new homes and three elephants freed from their collars - like this sedated female - I decided to take a moment. I know how lucky I am to have these experiences, but hearing stories from people on the ground about how bad the situation really is, upset and frustrated me. How can it be that 30,000 elephants were slaughtered last year alone? None of them had names, so do we not care? And for what? Their tusks? Seeing huge carcasses of rhinos and elephants scattered across Africa, with their horns and tusks missing is a pointless waste of beauty." Photograph © Prince Harry
“Como é possível que 30 mil elefantes tenham sido abatidos somente no ano passado? Nenhum deles tinha nome, então não nos importamos? E para que? Suas presas?”, escreveu Harry em uma das imagens postadas na rede social.
“Ver carcaças de rinocerontes e elefantes espalhados pela África, sem seus chifres e presas, é um desperdício inútil de beleza.”
Em outro post, ele ajuda a alimentar um filhote de rinoceronte cuja mãe foi morta por caçadores. “O rinoceronte mais novo se chamava Don. Ele tinha apenas dois meses de idade quando foi encontrado no Parque Nacional Kruger”, escreve o príncipe.
Harry ainda compartilhou fotos de um projeto que remove os chifres dos rinocerontes como um esforço para deter os caçadores.
Uma proibição internacional de comércio de chifres de rinoceronte está em vigor desde 1977. Harry passou três meses de 2015 trabalhando em projetos de preservação animal na África do Sul.
Prince Harry has released this personal photo taken during his summer visit to southern Africa. Here Prince Harry shares his story behind the photograph... "I was working with Dr. Mark Jago and Dr. Pete Morkel in Namibia. Some countries are de-horning small populations of rhino to deter poachers from shooting them. It is a short-term solution and surely no substitute for professional and well-trained rangers protecting these highly sought-after animals. De-horning has to be done every two years for it to be effective and can only realistically be done with small populations in open bush. My initial task each time was to monitor the heart rate and oxygen levels and help stabilise them as quickly as possible. My responsibilities then grew to taking blood and tissue samples and the de-horning itself." You can learn more and how to help by visiting: https://www.savetherhino.org/africa_programmes/save_the_rhino_trust_namibia Photograph © Prince Harry
