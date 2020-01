Tumulto no funeral de Suleimani em Kerman deixa pelo menos 35 mortos

35 killed during a stampede at the funeral procession of #Soleimani in #Iran

According to Iranian State TV, 35 people have been killed and 48 people injured during the event in the Iranian city of Kerman.

The burial of Qasem Soleimani postponed due to stampede. pic.twitter.com/sfkew4KgZL — EHA News (@eha_news) January 7, 2020