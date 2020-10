Vice de Biden conta com apoio de ‘irmandade’ de mulheres negras

Gems of Georgia Dance does it again! The teaser to the #strolltothepolls video!Senator Kamala Harris got nominated & inspired us to bring together #bglo women who felt the same way.

Stroll to the polls & early vote or mail in your ballet now. However you stroll, just vote! pic.twitter.com/DoLBfuCz4f — Gems of GA Dance (@gagemsdance) October 7, 2020